Lonoke County Sheriff’s arrest six after narcotics busts

LONOKE COUNTY, Ark. — The Lonoke County Sheriff’s Office arrested six people after a narcotics busts.

Through the sheriff’s lengthy investigation, their street crimes unit along with the Central Arkansas Drug Task Force, completed a narcotics related search warrant around the 300 block of Sally Haymes Road in rural Lonoke County.

During the investigation detectives found several firearms, some of which were altered with federally illegal alterations and some automatic. They found narcotics, paraphernalia, and a stolen truck on the property.

The suspects below were arrested and face numerous felony charges, up to and including Simultaneous Possession of Drugs and Firearms, Maintaining a Drug Premises, Possession of Controlled Substances, Theft by Receiving, Possession of Drug Paraphernalia.

If you have any information regarding drugs or criminal activity, call street crimes at 501-676-3000 or send anonymous tips at Tip@lonokeso.com

Justin Bryant

Charles Hill

Paul Fitler

Timothy Easter