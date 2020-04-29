Lonoke County Sheriff’s Office arrest parolee on multiple charges after traffic stop

LONOKE COUNTY, Ark. — Deputies with the Lonoke County Sheriff’s Office conducted a traffic stop yesterday afternoon on a pickup truck on North Second Street and Mathews Lane in Cabot.

Deputies say while initiating the stop, they found the passenger, who was later identified as parolee Billy Owens appearing to move around frantically as the truck was slowing down. Deputies say the truck took longer than normal to pull over.

According to the Facebook post, a parole search of the truck was done. Owens had an active warrant out of the Arkansas Board of Parole and was detained.

Deputies found rounds of a .22 caliber in Owens’ pockets as well as drug paraphernalia.

Deputies searched the area around where they initially tried to stop the truck and found a loaded .22 caliber revolver in a brown, leather holster in the ditch. Deputies say the serial number on the weapon was scratched off.

Deputies placed Owens under arrest for the parole warrant, Possession of Firearms by Certain Persons, Possession of a Defaced Firearm, and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia.

Deputies ask if you have information concerning drugs or other criminal activity, you can email tips anonymously at Tips@lonokeso.com