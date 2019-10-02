Lonoke wanted Facebook post grabbing users attention

LONOKE, Ark. – The Lonoke County Sheriffs Office uses humor on Facebook to get the community’s attention.



A wanted post found on the page has gained a lot of traction on Facebook.



“Sometimes it takes a little bit of humor to lighten the mood and sometimes the things we run across are humorous,” said Lieutenant Matt Edwards.



According to the post, a man left his phone and ID card in the car he used to run from deputies after they attempted a traffic stop. A friend reached out to him on that cell and deputies responded.



The department uses a number of funny hashtags including calling themselves the “hide and seek champs.”



If you scroll through the page you will find a number of posts that utilize humor. Even when asks about people turning themselves in Lt. Edwards used humor.



“Come hangout with us…we leave the light on for ya.”



Lt. Edwards said the posts that are funny get more shares then a typical post.