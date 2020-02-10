‘Love Court’ Feb. 14 in Conway grants amnesty

CONWAY, Ark. (News release) – District Judge Chris Carnahan will preside over Love Court: the Second Annual Valentine’s Day Amnesty, Friday, February 14,2020, beginning at 8:30 a.m. Faulkner County and City of Conway District Court will grant amnesty for outstanding warrants for failure to appear in both Judge Carnahan’s and Judge David Reynolds’ Courts.

“If someone has a failure to appear warrant, we will waive jail time and any warrant fee on Valentine’s Day,” said Judge Carnahan. “Especially if the warrants are for traffic offenses, we just want the person to come in and address the issue.”

Failing to appear in court results in immediate suspension of a person’s driver’s license, as well as possible jail time and monetary penalties. “lt might not buy a diamond necklace, but l guarantee you will save enough money to take your loved one to dinner and buy them roses! Also, this will allow for reinstatement of suspended driver’s licenses caused by not showing up.”

“Love for Helen of Troy may have launched the Trojan War, but don’t let a minor court issue be a cause for strife in your home. There is peace of mind in not worrying about being picked up and going to jail for a minor traffic offense that allegedly happened two, three, or four years ago,” said Judge Carnahan.

Anyone with outstanding failure to appear issues with citations from the Faulkner County Sheriff’s Office or the City of Conway can appear between 8:30 and 3:30 on February l4 at 810 Parkway in Conway and will be added to Judge Carnahan’s docket. Last year’s Love Court saw 174 outstanding Failure to Appear Warrants cleared and Judge Reynolds Halloween Amnesty in October was a great success.