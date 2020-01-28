LR Chef and owner of South on Main moving to Nashville, intends to sell restaurant

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — According to Rock City Eats Little Rock Chef Matt Bell is going to be taking over the executive chef role at Gray & Dudley, which is part of the 21c Hotel in Nashville.

Bell has said that he plans on selling South on Main, which he opened in 2013, leaving Ashley’s at the Capital Hotel.

The partnership between The Oxford American for music programming is something that will continue under the new ownership.

According to a news article from The Nashville Scene, it is said that Bell intends that the service for South on Main will remain uninterrupted during the transition of the new ownership.

Nothing has been said yet about new ownership or the process.