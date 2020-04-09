LR man shot in foot, police searching for suspect

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – On Tuesday, April 7, around 8:00 p.m. officers were called to UAMS in response to a shooting report.

In the report, officers arrived and found 22-year-old Roy Radford. According to the report Radford told officers he and his friend, Carl Craig AKA “CJ” were waling on Westminister to his friend’s mom house.

Radford told police while walking he heard shots being fired near him and they started running west on Westminister towards Lancaster. Radford stated that one of the rounds hit him in his left foot.

Officers looked at the wound and found the bullet went through the top of the foot as if he was shot at a close range. Radford said his friend; Carl drove him to UAMS to be treated.

Radford told police he didn’t know what direction the shots came from, or if the suspects were traveling in a car, or walking.

Nurses told officers three unknown people dropped Mr. Radford off at the hospital in a cream color car and left the location heading east from the emergency room.

According to the report officers told Mr. Radford to contact the police if he found any new information.

If you know anything about this you are asked to call police.