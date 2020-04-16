LR Marathon hosting ‘Run Arkansas’ a 6-week virtual challenge to keep people moving during COVID-19

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — The Little Rock Marathon is hosting ‘Run Arkansas’ a 6-week virtual challenge to help keep Arkansans moving during the COVID-19 epidemic.

The Little Rock Marathon wants you to join and support others by staying connected.

This is how it works.

You register online for the challenge. The cost is $30 and they will send out a shirt. If you just want the shirt and don’t want to do the challenge you can do that as well.

The challenge isn’t required but if you do participate you would set up an account on Strava and then join their private club. LR Marathon will send instructions in your emails.

You can join either the beginner or intermediate challenge hound group to track your total mileage challenge.

The challenge will be running from April 13 through May 24.

Each week on Monday LR Marathon will pick a random winner from each category to win a prize from one of their favorite local companies that have supported the racing community over the years.

You must upload your results before Sunday at midnight to be eligible for the weekly prize.

Click here for more information.