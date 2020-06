LITTLE ROCK, Ark.- Mayor Frank Scott, Jr. announced Friday the curfew will be pushed back from 8 p.m. to 10 p.m. this weekend, starting tonight.

Scott said he intends to lift the curfew on Monday.

The mayor also announced a new dine out initiative, which will allow tables to be set up in a restaurant’s parking lot, sidewalks and lawns with plenty of social distance.

