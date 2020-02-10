1  of  3
LR public meeting to discuss conversion of Scott Street and Cumberland Street

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — The city of Little Rock will be hosting a public meeting to discuss a preliminary plan to convert Scott Street and Cumberland Street (South of I-630) to allow two-way traffic.

Right now theses streets are restricted to one-way traffic only and current volumes indicate that a two-way conversion will not pose any major traffic problems.

The meeting will be held at the Downtown Little Rock Partnership office, 101 E. Capitol on Thursday, February 20 from 5:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m.

Representatives from Public Works Traffic Engineering Division and Civil Engineering Division will be present to discuss the proposed changes and to receive public input.

This meeting is for people traveling in the area of Scott Street and Cumberland Street.

