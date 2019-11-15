LR teachers’ union one-day strike

Update:

LITTLE ROCK, Ark.- According to the Little Rock School District, about 725 out of 3,200 employees did not show up to work Thursday.

District officials say 491 out of approximately 1,800 teachers called in sick. 116 were classified as no call, no show.

According to the district, 98 classified staff out of 1,400 called in sick. 20 additional classified staff did not call or show.

District officials say all school resource officers are on duty.

Thirteen of the 75 LRSD Safety and Security Officers are out sick. These 13 Safety and Security Officers were included in the Classified Sick absences, district officials say.

.@lrsd reports about 725 staff members didn't show for work today because of the strike. That out of 3,200 employees. 23% of staff members didn't show. #ARnews #OneLRSD — Greg Yarbrough (@GregYarbrough) November 14, 2019

According to district officials, 10,149 students were in attendance Thursday out of the 23,337 enrolled.

Officials say 6,542 elementary students were in attendance Thursday out of the 12,605 enrolled.

Officials say 2,132 middle school students were in attendance Thursday out of the 4,829 enrolled.

District officials say 1,475 high schoolers were in attendance Thursday out of the 5,903 students enrolled.

Original Story:

LITTLE ROCK, Ark.- The Little Rock Education Association will strike against the Little Rock School District Thursday.

ONE VOICE: Picketers singing as a unique way to have their voices heard says, Ryan Davis, a parent of three girls at Gibbs Magnet School & product of #LRSD. Follow along as the story develops and get live updates here: bit.ly/2NNFUsW | #LRSD #ARNews Posted by KARK 4 News on Thursday, November 14, 2019

TEACHER’S STRIKE: Parents, students & community members coming out in high numbers picketing about control of the district. | Follow updates here —> https://bit.ly/2NNFUsW Posted by KARK 4 News on Thursday, November 14, 2019

Teachers, students and parents are in front of Central High in support of the teachers' union Posted by Lauren Swaim on Thursday, November 14, 2019

The strike will start with picketing outside LRSD schools from 7 a.m. – 9:30 a.m.

HAPPENING NOW: Teachers on strike and protestors are now outside the Arkansas Department of Education. Posted by KARK 4 News on Thursday, November 14, 2019

From 11:30 a.m. until noon, the protesters will rally outside the State Board of Education meeting.

TEACHER'S STRIKE: Parent of #LRSD student speak out. Posted by KARK 4 News on Thursday, November 14, 2019

The group will march to the State Capitol at noon, and will have a rally on the steps of the Capitol at 12:30 p.m.

Arkansas Department of Education Secretary Johnny Key released the following statement regarding Thursday’s strike:

I know many educators in the Little Rock School District are having to make a difficult decision as to whether or not to strike tomorrow. I want to reassure you that we value your expertise as educators and support you in your efforts to promote student learning in the classroom. This is evident in numerous ways, particularly in steps taken to increase teacher salaries. In the Little Rock School District, this resulted in a salary increase of 3.15 percent to $36,000 for beginning teachers. This was made possible with more than $2.6 million in state funds from Governor Hutchinson’s Educator Compensation Reform Act of 2019.

I want to encourage all LRSD teachers to show their commitment to their students by arriving to school tomorrow ready to teach. Students learn best when qualified, highly effective teachers are present in the classroom and promote a safe and exciting learning environment. A strike does not promote learning, and in fact, the Arkansas Supreme Court also has noted that although public employees have the right to belong to labor unions, they do not have the right to strike against the government.

For parents, I want to assure you that regardless of what happens tomorrow, school will be in session. Buses will run, meals will be served, and learning will occur. Your child deserves committed individuals who will ensure your child has a safe, productive learning environment in which to thrive, and we will be there to help make sure that happens. Arkansas Department of Education

Secretary Johnny Key

JUST IN: @lrsd says 13,188 students in elementary, middle, and high school didn’t go to school today. That’s more than half the students in the district. We saw a lot of kids joining their teachers and parents on the #OneLRSD picket lines. #ARnews pic.twitter.com/8DbXKCMafg — Susan El Khoury (@SusanElKhoury) November 14, 2019

Teachers on strike and #OneLRSD protestors joining them are now outside the Department of Education. They’re going to move from here to the Capitol pic.twitter.com/IeZSZ66jYy — Susan El Khoury (@SusanElKhoury) November 14, 2019

Hundreds of ⁦@LREAintheRock⁩ protestors move to front of Central High School. Many holding signs are students who came to school to picket for #OneLRSD pic.twitter.com/lQHCurBUGO — Susan El Khoury (@SusanElKhoury) November 14, 2019

Strike outside Central High School is going on an hour. This is one of 2 picket lines, they’re standing where substitute teachers will have to walk in #ARnews pic.twitter.com/zFSEutU1Zu — Susan El Khoury (@SusanElKhoury) November 14, 2019

TEACHER STRIKE: This is one of 2 @LREAintheRock picket lines at Central High School #ARnews pic.twitter.com/IraKxcz9q5 — Susan El Khoury (@SusanElKhoury) November 14, 2019

HAPPENING NOW: Dozens of @LREAintheRock teachers are striking outside Central High School. They want the state to immediately return the district to local control #ARnews pic.twitter.com/ARO2rqXenV — Susan El Khoury (@SusanElKhoury) November 14, 2019

It’s quiet outside Little Rock’s Central but in the next couple hours this one of the spot we’re expecting to see @LREAintheRock teachers striking. I’ll be LIVE on @FOX16News at 7 with the latest pic.twitter.com/37G7nA7qkF — Susan El Khoury (@SusanElKhoury) November 14, 2019

LITTLE ROCK TEACHER STRIKE:



– District board room being used to coordinate staffing



– Superintendent says so far 400 teachers called in sick. *Note they could face consequences if spotted on picket lines



– 300 LRSD staff will go to schools



– 400 subs called in #ARnews pic.twitter.com/d1qaO0mQz2 — Susan El Khoury (@SusanElKhoury) November 14, 2019

State Senator Joyce Elliott is speaking. pic.twitter.com/sEhuSu3K3C — Re'Chelle Turner (@ReChelle_Turner) November 14, 2019

Get up! Get down! Little Rock is a union town! #OneLRSD pic.twitter.com/jt9WvxbAPH — Re'Chelle Turner (@ReChelle_Turner) November 14, 2019

HAPPENING NOW: Hundreds are gathered at the state Capitol for a rally. People are demanding full local control over @lrsd and a locally elected school board. #OneLRSD pic.twitter.com/9LeopKBD0T — Re'Chelle Turner (@ReChelle_Turner) November 14, 2019

Educators, parents and students continue to stand outside Gibbs Magnet School for the strike. pic.twitter.com/djXohzp30n — Re'Chelle Turner (@ReChelle_Turner) November 14, 2019

Parents, educators and students are demanding full control over the LRSD and a local elected school board at Dunbar Middle School. pic.twitter.com/pBvreuM7Ne — Re'Chelle Turner (@ReChelle_Turner) November 14, 2019

HAPPENING NOW: People are striking outside Gibbs Magnet Elementary School pic.twitter.com/lKF9rlLnPp — Re'Chelle Turner (@ReChelle_Turner) November 14, 2019

UPDATE: The Dunbar Community Center will open at 9:00am. Educators and supporters are starting to fill the parking lot. Dunbar Magnet Middle School is right across the street. pic.twitter.com/HJ6tCuL74K — Re'Chelle Turner (@ReChelle_Turner) November 14, 2019

As of 6:30, the doors are locked and the parking lot remains empty at the Dunbar Community Center in Little Rock. This is one of 9 safe sites for parents to drop off kids during today’s strike. #ARnews #strike pic.twitter.com/JKqRBFhm55 — Re'Chelle Turner (@ReChelle_Turner) November 14, 2019

A one-day strike by teachers, parents & supports wraps up at the #Arkansas State Capitol building. This is the first teachers strike since 1987. #EducationMatters @lrsd @LREAintheRock — Michael Esparza (@TVnewsMichael) November 14, 2019

Teresa Knapp Gordon, @LREAintheRock president, speaking on the steps of the State Capitol. Watch all the speakers by clicking here: https://t.co/TZdMEytkE9 | #LRSD #ARNews pic.twitter.com/GHNBHDydqk — Michael Esparza (@TVnewsMichael) November 14, 2019

Hundreds of protesters & members @LREAintheRock are out in solidarity to strike against the state “stripping” educators of their collective bargaining rights and refusing to allow the community to maintain local control of the Little Rock schools in Little Rock. 🎒@lrsd pic.twitter.com/aFwQgUHMA8 — Michael Esparza (@TVnewsMichael) November 14, 2019

ONE VOICE: Picketers singing as a unique way to have their voices heard says, Ryan Davis, a parent of three girls at Gibbs Magnet School & product of #LRSD. Follow along as the story develops and get live updates here: https://t.co/TZdMEytkE9 | #LRSD #ARNews @lrsd pic.twitter.com/loHsOVT1tK — Michael Esparza (@TVnewsMichael) November 14, 2019

People across the country are also talking about the Little Rock strike:

Sending #RedForEd solidarity and strength that's 3 million educators strong to the brave members of @LREAintheRock and the Little Rock community coming together to demand #OneLRSD pic.twitter.com/ZxAYUIV2XM — NEA (@NEAToday) November 14, 2019

To all of the LRSD teachers, parents, and students on the picket line today – I support you ❤️ #OneLRSD — Your Local Liz (@healthbizliz) November 14, 2019

Standing in solidarity with the Little Rock teachers and staff. This is not about salaries and benefits. This is about students and stopping the money grab from private interests who would like to use public education as a cash cow. @LREAintheRock, #OneLRSD — Sandee Herrington (@Sandee4EE) November 14, 2019

Is this what we want our children to see? Is this how we treat people? @LREAintheRock if you think you are so right then stand on the merits of your argument don’t terrorize propel who care about or kids. #arnews #ared #arleg #OneLRSD https://t.co/FE2blB85I7 — Laurie Lee❤️ 🇺🇸⚓️🐗🏌️‍♀️🎸 (@LaurieLee0966) November 14, 2019

I saw a pic of a students sitting in the gym because they don't have enough subs. Little Rock School District's work stoppage plan doesn't seem to be working. The #OneLRSD strike started at 7:30am, all those subs they promised $180.00 a day must've read the fine print. — Big Bro Luh Ya ❤ (@OsyrusBolly) November 14, 2019

So proud and appreciative of all the teachers and staff in the LRSD who were in the classroom today teaching & serving the students. A vast majority of teachers put the students first. Thank you. — Gov. Asa Hutchinson (@AsaHutchinson) November 14, 2019

Parkview living up to the name Patriots #OneLRSD pic.twitter.com/Q0x4Pj8KSj — Jeremy 'Hot Chaos' Lusk (@Jeremy_Lusk) November 14, 2019

The Little Rock School District posted the following on their Twitter page:

Good Morning, LRSD Parents. Wanted to remind you of the FAQs we have created for you in the event you have questions: https://t.co/CBGKAYWK1X. Thank you for being a valued member of the LRSD family! — Little Rock School District (@lrsd) November 14, 2019

The Little Rock Education Association posted the following on their Facebook page:

To see more pictures from the LREA, click here.