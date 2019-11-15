LR teachers’ union one-day strike

Update:
LITTLE ROCK, Ark.- According to the Little Rock School District, about 725 out of 3,200 employees did not show up to work Thursday.
District officials say 491 out of approximately 1,800 teachers called in sick. 116 were classified as no call, no show.
According to the district, 98 classified staff out of 1,400 called in sick. 20 additional classified staff did not call or show.
District officials say all school resource officers are on duty.
Thirteen of the 75 LRSD Safety and Security Officers are out sick. These 13 Safety and Security Officers were included in the Classified Sick absences, district officials say.
According to district officials, 10,149 students were in attendance Thursday out of the 23,337 enrolled.
Officials say 6,542 elementary students were in attendance Thursday out of the 12,605 enrolled.
Officials say 2,132 middle school students were in attendance Thursday out of the 4,829 enrolled.
District officials say 1,475 high schoolers were in attendance Thursday out of the 5,903 students enrolled.
Original Story:
LITTLE ROCK, Ark.- The Little Rock Education Association will strike against the Little Rock School District Thursday.
The strike will start with picketing outside LRSD schools from 7 a.m. – 9:30 a.m.
From 11:30 a.m. until noon, the protesters will rally outside the State Board of Education meeting.
The group will march to the State Capitol at noon, and will have a rally on the steps of the Capitol at 12:30 p.m.
Arkansas Department of Education Secretary Johnny Key released the following statement regarding Thursday’s strike:
I know many educators in the Little Rock School District are having to make a difficult decision as to whether or not to strike tomorrow. I want to reassure you that we value your expertise as educators and support you in your efforts to promote student learning in the classroom. This is evident in numerous ways, particularly in steps taken to increase teacher salaries. In the Little Rock School District, this resulted in a salary increase of 3.15 percent to $36,000 for beginning teachers. This was made possible with more than $2.6 million in state funds from Governor Hutchinson’s Educator Compensation Reform Act of 2019.Arkansas Department of Education
I want to encourage all LRSD teachers to show their commitment to their students by arriving to school tomorrow ready to teach. Students learn best when qualified, highly effective teachers are present in the classroom and promote a safe and exciting learning environment. A strike does not promote learning, and in fact, the Arkansas Supreme Court also has noted that although public employees have the right to belong to labor unions, they do not have the right to strike against the government.
For parents, I want to assure you that regardless of what happens tomorrow, school will be in session. Buses will run, meals will be served, and learning will occur. Your child deserves committed individuals who will ensure your child has a safe, productive learning environment in which to thrive, and we will be there to help make sure that happens.
Secretary Johnny Key
People across the country are also talking about the Little Rock strike:
The Little Rock School District posted the following on their Twitter page:
The Little Rock Education Association posted the following on their Facebook page:
To see more pictures from the LREA, click here.