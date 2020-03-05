LR woman helps stabbing victim after seeing him looking for help

LITTLE ROCK, Ark.- A Little Rock woman is explaining why she decided to step in and help a man who was stabbed Tuesday. It happened at the intersection of West 36th and Gilman Street.

“That could’ve been me, or anybody else and I know I would want someone to help me,” says the woman, who did not want to be identified.

The woman said she just knew something was wrong when she saw this man. She said she still can’t believe what she saw after she approached the man and saw his wounds, but that’s when she knew she had to help.

The woman exclusively talked with FOX 16 about what happened.

“We were leaving on our way home, and saw a black man walking down the street,” she said.

It started off as a typical Tuesday, quickly changed after a woman saw what she couldn’t believe.

“His clothes was tore up, and he didn’t have no shoes on and he had blood and stuff on him,” she said.

She said she saw the guy who needed help walking alone on Gilman Street and suddenly she and her friends decided to turn around and help.

“I got out and asked him if he was okay and he said no,” she said.

Police identified the victim as Allen Williams from Dallas, Texas. Although the man was hysterical, the woman said she still wanted to help, so they called 911. She then stayed there with the Williams to keep him awake and alert until emergency crews arrived.

According to a police report, the man said he was stabbed by a bald man with gold teeth. Meanwhile, the good Samaritan said it was fate.

“I guess I was just in the right spot at the right time, God sent me that way so, he knew that that man needed some help,” the woman said.

Police said Williams was released from the hospital. If you know any information, you’re asked to contact Little Rock Police.