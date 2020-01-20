LRAFB Spouses Club awarding $15,000+ in scholarships to service member dependents

LITTLE ROCK AIR FORCE BASE, Ark. (News release) – A small group of military spouses have big plans to support military families this year. Through fundraising events, membership fees, and support from the LRAFB Thrift Store, the Little Rock Spouses Club anticipates awarding more than $15,000 in scholarships to dependents of service members in 2020. Multiple scholarships will be awarded in various amounts with top scholars receiving $5,000.

Scholarship chair Matt Elmore said: “We’re excited to give back to our military friends and family. This scholarship is the product of a lot of hard work, and we’re excited to award more scholarships than we ever have before.”

Children or spouses of active duty, retired, guard, or reserve service members who are currently stationed at the Little Rock Air Force Base or live within a 30-mile radius may apply. Additionally, Students must be seeking a degree from an accredited college or university. For more details or to download an application, you may visit littlerockspouses.com/college.