LRCVB brings back “Big on Little Rock” campaign

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — A big announcement from the Little Rock Convention and Visitors Bureau today that may be nostalgic for Arkansans.

In conjunction with their 50 anniversary, they’re bringing back the “Big on Little Rock” campaign.

These ads were popular in the 90s, and this is a fresh approach to the popular campaign.

Ad look back in the 90s

“This new advertising campaign will showcase our civic pride and showcase our diversity of our city that will resonate to the public and we can truly deliver on,” said Gretchen Hall the president and CEO of LRCVB.

They also highlighted how big 2019 was for Little Rock with 542 events held, and more than 600,000 people attending to those events.