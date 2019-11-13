LREA releases list of safe sites for students during LRSD strike

LITTLE ROCK, Ark.- The Little Rock Education Association released a list of safe spaces that will be staffed to accommodate students on Thursday during the Little Rock Education Association One-Day Strike.

The LREA says the sites should be used for parents that have no other options.

Each site will be first come, first served until they are filled to capacity.

The LREA encourages all parents to join educators on the picket line or keep their children safe at home on Thursday.

The list of safe sites, along with each site’s capacity, are listed below:

For more information or if you are unable to see the image, click here.