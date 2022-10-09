LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Two teens are recovering after a shooting in the River Market just before 10:30 Saturday night, according to police.

Their injuries are not life-threatening.

Police say the shooting happened in the 400 block of President Clinton Avenue.

It is unclear what led up to the shooting.

Investigators are reviewing surveillance video in the area to see if the shooting was recorded.

The investigation is continuing.

Police are asking anyone with information to contact them at 501-371-4636.