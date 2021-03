LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Police via Twitter announced the arrest of a man who is suspected of being involved in the murder of a NLR man last December.

Today, Homicide Detectives arrested Shamar Rawls for Capitol Murder. Rawls is the second person charged for the murder of Braylon Parks on December 8th, 2020 at 4616 W. 31st Street. pic.twitter.com/CL7Qz9bAgG — Little Rock Police (@LRpolice) March 4, 2021

