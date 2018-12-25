LRPD Bring Christmas to 7 Families

LITTLE ROCK, ARK. Little Rock Police are busy patrolling the streets on Christmas, and they’re not making arrests.

It is a special Christmas Day mission putting smiles on kids faces, and for Little Rock Police, it’s a way to make a difference while also letting people around town get to know the officers.

It’s called the Heroes and Helpers Program.

Officers, detectives, even the Chief transform into Santa’s Little Helpers. On Christmas Day, for the first time in the program, they delivered presents to seven families, totaling 21 children.

The experience is an added bonus for officers who have to work on Christmas.

“You see the kid’s face, they’re shy, but they light up by the time you leave. It’s sad to know a kid may wake up and have nothing under the tree; may not even have a tree,” says Officer Eric Barnes.

This new Christmas Day mission will be called Hero’s Tree, and this, in addition to other Heroes and Helper’s programs, like Shop with a Cop, the department was able to double the number of families it reached over the holiday season.

In the above story, Reporter Chanley Painter rode along with the LRPD teams as they delivered gifts for Hero’s Tree.