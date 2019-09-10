LRPD Chief accused of using lights and sirens to bypass traffic

NORTH LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Accusations against Little Rock Police Chief Keith Humphrey surface after multiple law enforcement witnesses claim them saw him activate his lights and sirens to bypass traffic to Verizon Arena.

Last Tuesday, Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg made her appearance at Verizon Arena, making for crowded streets and heavy traffic.

Which made it easy to spot an unmarked dark SUV driving down Broadway with lights and sirens, according to sources.

The person inside the SUV they said was LRPD Chief Keith Humphrey.

“It’s a clear abuse of power and it’s just plain not right.,” Jimmie Cavin, an advocate for police officers said.

Cavin was made aware of the situation by officers working the event.

“He is the one who’s supposed to set the example, and it’s a pretty poor one so far,” Cavin said.

According to Arkansas law, “the driver of any authorized emergency vehicle shall not assume any special privilege…” except when in response to an emergency.

Also, according to LRPD policy, the decision to drive under emergency conditions is discretionary and “shall be made only when the call involves a life threatening situation or a violent crime in progress.”

“When they see leadership doing that, it’s disheartening,” Cavin said.

An email conversation between Cavin and Chief Humphrey states the Chief was invited to the event by the secret service and only utilized his lights to get an officers attention who was working a barricade.

Though officers on site say other wise.

Violating laws, policies and Cavin says, trust in the community.

Officers who have violated this policy in the past are suspended.

LRPD has not responded to our request for comment.