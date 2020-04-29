LRPD Chief faces additional lawsuit, accusations of retaliation related to Starks case

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (Arkansas Times)- Little Rock Police Chief Keith Humphrey and the City of Little Rock are facing a lawsuit filed by another assistant chief and a lieutenant.

The lawsuit is by Assistant Chief Alice Fulk and Lt. Cristina Plummer.

According to our content partner Max Brantley with the Arkansas Times, Fulk alleges retaliation against her began because of her testimony about the investigation of Officer Charles Starks’ fatal shooting of Bradley Blackshire during a stop last year to investigate a potentially stolen car. Fulk was among several officers who said the investigation against Starks was rushed by the chief. Several officers in the chain of command concluded Starks’ actions were justified. The chief fired Starks, but he was reinstated by court order.

According to the lawsuit, Plummer claims she was denied training and retaliated against because it was perceived she had Fulk’s support.

