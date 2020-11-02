LRPD investigating Saturday morning shooting

LITTLE ROCK, Ark.- Officers responding to a shooting early Saturday morning found a man on Bishop Street who had been shot, but at another location.

The victim told investigators he was sitting in a car in the 3200 block of Bishop St. with his girlfriend when a man approached the car and demanded that the victim give him money.

According to Little Rock Police, The suspect then shot into the vehicle striking the victim. The victim then drove to the 1400 block of Hendrix Ave., where police discovered him and then transported him to a local hospital where he was treated for his injury.

Little Rock Police have no suspects in custody and they are continuing their investigation.

