LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Police are investigating a shooting overnight at a gas station across the Interstate from the I-30 Speedway.

According to a spokesperson for the Little Rock Police Department, one man has injuries that aren’t considered life-threatening.

The victim’s identity has not been released.

The shooting was reported at a gas station at Exit 126 West a short time after midnight.

There is no word yet on what led up to the shooting.