LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Little Rock Detectives are asking for help identifying two theft suspects.

They are suspected for stealing a wallet at a JC Penny on 2600 South Shackelford.

Detectives need your help identifying these theft suspects. If you have any information about their identity, please call detectives at 501-912-9607. pic.twitter.com/EaloqNRkX4 — Little Rock Police (@LRpolice) December 2, 2019

Anyone with information about this case or where they might be is asked to call Detective Black at 501-918-3542 or 501-912-9607.