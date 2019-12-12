LRPD needs help locating 18-year-old woman

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KARK) — Little Rock Police are searching for an 18-year-old girl who was last seen on Novemeber 5.
18-year-old Rachel Michaela Larue Frazier (Juicey, Quita, Pookie) is white, 5’4″ and weighs around 170 pounds.
She may be with 41-year-old Jhondell Harris, a black male.
Anyone who comes into contact with Frazier is asked to check her condition, and notify Detective Hilgeman (501)-404-3042, Detective Dearing (501)-404-3014, or Sgt. Gunn at (501)-404-3013.
You can also call any Violent Crimes Detective at (501)-404-3051, and you can always remain anonymous.