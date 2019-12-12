LRPD needs help locating 18-year-old woman

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KARK) — Little Rock Police are searching for an 18-year-old girl who was last seen on Novemeber 5.

Attention Little Rock please help us locate Ms. Frazier. If you have any information of her whereabouts, please call detectives at 501-404-3051. Thank you in advance!! Posted by Little Rock Police Department on Tuesday, December 10, 2019

18-year-old Rachel Michaela Larue Frazier (Juicey, Quita, Pookie) is white, 5’4″ and weighs around 170 pounds.

Rachel Michaela Larue Frazier

She may be with 41-year-old Jhondell Harris, a black male.

Anyone who comes into contact with Frazier is asked to check her condition, and notify Detective Hilgeman (501)-404-3042, Detective Dearing (501)-404-3014, or Sgt. Gunn at (501)-404-3013.

You can also call any Violent Crimes Detective at (501)-404-3051, and you can always remain anonymous.