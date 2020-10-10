LRPD: Officer involved in deadly collision involving pedestrian Friday night

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — A man is dead after being struck by a police unit Friday night.

The deceased man has been identified as 73-year-old Doug Richards.

According to a spokesperson for the Little Rock Police Department, Officer T. Crowe was driving west in the inside lane in the 7400 block of Colonel Glenn Road shortly after 9:00 p.m. when the accident occurred.

Doug Richards was walking north to south across Colonel Glenn when he stepped into the path of the patrol unit.

Officer Crowe says he applied his brakes and attempted to swerve but was unable to stop before striking Mr. Richards.

The officer called for paramedics and rendered aid.

Mr. Richards was taken to a local hospital, but pronounced deceased by doctors.

All involved were given chemical tests to see if impairment was a factor.

Relatives have been notified.

A standard administrative investigation is underway, and reconstruction officers are reviewing the collision.

The spokesperson for the Little Rock Police Department says more information will be released as it becomes available.