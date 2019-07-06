LRPD: one man dead, one in custody after stabbing

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — A man is dead and another in custody after a stabbing at a sober living facility.

Police have identified the victim as 61-year-old Donald Colbert.

64-year-old Thornell Burl has been arrested and charged with murder.

Police responded to a report of a cutting shortly before 11:00 p.m. Friday in thee 4200 block of West 13th.

There they found Colbert suffering from severe lacerations.

Officers performed CPR and MEMS treated and transported him.

He was pronounced dead at a local hospital.

Witnesses were interviewed, and Thornell Burl was arrested at the residence.

Burl is charged with first degree murder and being held without bond.

There were no immediate details about what led up to the stabbing.