LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — One person is jnured after a shooting in Murray Park Sunday evening.

According to an LRPD spokesperson, it happened at a gathering in the park around 6:30 p.m.

The injured man drove himself from the scene to the Riverdale shopping center, where police and an ambulance responded.

The unidentified man’s injuries are not considered life threatening.

Police say there is no word yet on who is responsible.