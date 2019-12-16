LRPD search for mother and daughter, mother recently lost custodial rights

Please help us locate this mother and daughter. The mother recently lost her custodial rights. If you have information regarding their whereabouts, call detectives at 501-371-4660. pic.twitter.com/1ShAIGgvIp — Little Rock Police (@LRpolice) December 16, 2019

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Little Rock Police Department are searching for a mother and daughter.

Keadrian Higginbottom

Keadrian Higginbottom, 21 is the mother of 6-year-old Janea Higginbottom.

Janea Higginbottom

According to police, Keadrian had just recently lost her custodial rights on September 17, 2019.

Police said, she fled from Memphis, TN in a black 1998 Honda Accord with her daughter in September and has not been seen or heard from since.

On December 3, officers with Little Rock police found the Keadrian during a traffic stop.

Police said that she told police that the child was at a nearby hotel.

As of today, police are still looking for both the Keadrian and Janea.

If you have any information on this, you are asked to call detectives at 501-371-4660.