LRPD searching for robbery, shooting suspect

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — The Little Rock Police Department is asking the public for help in identifying a robbery and shooting suspect.

The man pictured shot a man after robbing him of his wallet on Tuesday.

The Aggravated Robbery/Batter 1st incident happened at 5616 Baseline Road around 11:28 a.m.

The man is described as dark skin, with facial tattoos, and a tattoo on his right hand. He was last seen walking into the Spanish Valley Apartments on Baseline Road.

If you have any information regarding this person’s identity you are asked to call 501-371-4660.