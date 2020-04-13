LRPD searching for shooting suspect

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – The Little Rock Police Department responded to a call about a shooting on April 11, around 1:00 a.m.

Police spoke with 23-year-old Taushell Rawls who told police she was a passenger inside a car and they were driving on Colonel Glenn Road when an unknown black car pulled beside her and started shooting.

Ms. Rawls told police she had been shot in her right forearm.

According to the report she was driven to Baptist Hospital for non-life threatening injuries.

Police are still searching for a suspect. If you know anything about this case you are asked to call the police.