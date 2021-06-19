LRPD: Woman dead, homicide investigation underway

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. –A woman is dead and police are investigating the case as a homicide.

The identity of the victim has not been determined.

Little Rock police were called to a report of a subject down just after midnight in the 6300 block of Colonel Glenn.

The woman’s body has been sent to the Arkansas State Crime Lab for autopsy and further attempts at identification.

More information will be released when it becomes available.

Anyone who knows anything about this homicide is asked to contact the LRPD tip line at 501-371-INFO (4636).