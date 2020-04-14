LRSD announces 2020-21 student registration for new students and check-in reminders

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (News release) — Little Rock School District (LRSD) is now accepting applications for students who are new to the district or if you live outside of the LRSD boundaries, and reminding current students to check-in. Checking in allows the District to plan for the next school year, including transportation.

Returning students who need to check in should take the following steps:



Log on at update.lrsd.org

Follow the prompts –

Username: Students’s ID number

Password: Student’s Date of Birth, which must be entered with a two digit month forward slash, two digit date forward slash and four digit year. The DOB must be in the following format MM/DD/YYYY

For new student registration, there is a four step process:

Go to: registration.lrsd.org

Complete the online registration form

Upload the student’s Birth Certificate, social security card and two proofs of residence

Email LRSD at sro@lrsd.org to let us know you have completed the online registration process

If you have already registered and have not received an assignment notification, please email us at sro@lrsd.org with your name and your student’s name and date of birth.

For students applying under the Arkansas School Choice provision, those living outside the LRSD boundaries, there is a five step process to complete registration:

Arkansas School Choice at https://tinyurl.com/AR-school-choice to download the Arkansas School Choice application

Go to: registration.lrsd.org

Complete the online registration (when asked “are a resident of the district? – select “yes” to continue

Upload the following documents: student’s Birth Certificate, Social Security card and two proofs of residence

Email you complete Arkansas School Choice application to andreia.crawford@lrsd.org

We are saving a seat for you! For more information, email sro@lrsd.org or phone (501) 447-2950.