LRSD: Feet to the Seat campaign

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – A student success later in life starts with good school attendance.

That is the message behind the Little Rock School District’s Feet to the Seat Campaign.

Cloverdale Elementary showed the most improvement in attendance last year. Superintendent Michael Poore says that it is critical that every school follows it’s lead and takes a positive and proactive approach to absences.

“We want a kid to say mom I’ve got to be there. I can’t let so and so down. We’ve got to have that happen throughout our system.”

That will be the goal of a new task force Poore announced today.

It’s made up of parents, educators, and members of the community who will develop strategies to lower chronic absenteeism.