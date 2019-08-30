LRSD student pleads State for local control of district

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Ideas and feedback were given to the Arkansas Department of Education as parents and students fill a southwest Little Rock church to plead to the state to return the Little Rock School District back to local control.

One man brought up the lack of transparency by the Education Commission and the state’s standardized tests, claiming the tests are not culturally adoptive for students.

One Central High School student pleads for local control, saying that she wants her education and school board back.

“We don’t need to be divided. This does not need to be 1957 again. Students, we need to come together. They are trying to divide and conquer us. We need to come together as one,” she says.

The next public meeting is scheduled for Tuesday at 5:30pm.

It will be held at the Arkansas Department of Education building.