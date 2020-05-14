Lt. Governor Griffin Announces Donation of 100,000 Face Masks from Taiwan

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (Press Release) – Lieutenant Governor Tim Griffin announced a donation of 100,000 face masks from the Taiwanese government. This donation will help increase the supply of personal protective equipment amid the COVID-19 pandemic. Lt. Governor Tim Griffin issued the following statement:

Thank you to the people of Taiwan & @TECO_HTX for donating 100,000 face masks to #Arkansas to combat #COVID19! Taiwan is a friend & ally of the U.S., & I believe they should be allowed to participate in the @WHO. 🇹🇼🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/wOoL3CN53v — Lt. Gov. Tim Griffin (@LtGovTimGriffin) May 14, 2020

“On behalf of Arkansas, I thank Taiwan for its generosity in this time of crisis. This donation will provide our frontline workers with the equipment needed to help keep them and our communities safe and healthy. Taiwan is a key partner and ally of the United States and a beacon of freedom for East Asia. Taiwan’s relationship with the United States is critically important, and it is more evident all the time that Taiwan should be allowed to participate in the World Health Organization (WHO) as an observer as it did for years previously. A report by Congress’ U.S.-China Economic Security Review Commission indicates that Taiwan’s exclusion from the WHO during the early stages of the COVID-19 outbreak led to critical delays and increased deaths due to COVID-19. The entire world would benefit from Taiwan’s conscientious leadership.”