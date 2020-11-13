Lt. Governor Griffin grieves the loss of fallen Helena-West Helena police officer

Lt. Governor Tim Griffin released a statement in response to the killing, last night, of a Helena-West Helena police officer while in the line of duty.

“We face a new day with the knowledge that another Arkansas officer was senselessly taken from us in the line of duty. It is intolerable. This officer was seeking justice for a shooting victim when he was shot and killed. I am heartbroken for the family of the officer, the community, and the Helena-West Helena Police Department who lost one of their own. Our officers and their families should not have to fear this type of loss, yet it is one that is increasingly more real to the law enforcement community. I am praying for those grieving and for the killer to be brought to swift justice.”

Latarius Howard was arrested by State Police, U.S. Marshals, and other federal agencies in Indianola, Mississippi for that shooting, along with an accomplice identified as Bruce Hillie.

Howard is facing a capital murder charge; Howard will be charged with hindering apprehension.

Both men are awaiting extradition back to Arkansas.

