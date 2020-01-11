Lubbock firefighter, police officer killed while working crash on Interstate 27

LUBBOCK, Texas – A firefighter and police officer were killed while working the scene of a crash on Interstate 27 Saturday morning in far north Lubbock, according to city officials.

A second firefighter was critically injured.

The accident was reported in the area of Interstate 27 and Drew Street (Farm-to-Market Road 1294).

During a press conference late Saturday morning, Chief Floyd Mitchell with Lubbock Police Department announced an officer was killed at the scene of the crash.

Mitchell identified the officer as a 27-year-old male who’s been with LPD for one year.

Chief Shaun Fogerson with Lubbock Fire Rescue said two of his firefighters were transported to University Medical Center.

One of the firefighters died at the hospital, while the second firefighter was reported as critically injured.

The firefighter who died was only identified as a 39-year-old male.

The injured firefighter was only identified as a 30-year-old male.

Texas Lieutenant Governor Dan Patrick released the following statement late Saturday morning:



“Terrible news in Lubbock this morning. We have lost 2 brave first responders. As we await more news, please join Jan and I in praying for the Lubbock community and the families of these heroes.”

This is a developing story and will be updated as additional information is released.

(Nexstar Media Group/EverythingLubbock.com Staff)

(Nexstar Media Group/EverythingLubbock.com Staff)

Firefighters lower flag to half-staff outside the City of Lubbock Fire Department Complex Saturday morning. (Nexstar Media Group/EverythingLubbock.com)

This is a developing story and will be updated as additional information is released.

