“Lucy,” the rescued puppy mill dog turned athlete at Little Rock AKC Agility Trial

LITTLE ROCK, Ark.- The weekend-long AKC Agility Trial event kicked-off in Benton Friday. It wasn’t just for AKC purely-bred dogs though- all breeds were eligible to show-off what they’ve been working so hard toward.



Of those mixed breed athletes that competed, was a puppy mill rescue dog named Lucy.



Her owner and handler, Noralee Perkins, says it’s taken the two-year-old pup a lot of TLC and training, to get used to the outside world- And Friday was her very first agility run.



“She [Lucy] came from a very bad situation, so for her to be out here even competing is pretty spectacular.”



Approximately 200 dogs competed with one another, according to their height-class.



Based on their performance, the dogs are awarded ribbons and bragging rights.



The event is open to the public to watch and enjoy. It’s happening at Saline County Fairgrounds, Saturday and Sunday, from 8 a.m. until the mid-afternoon.