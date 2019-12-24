Magnolia Police currently investigating homicide, reportedly first of 2019

MAGNOLIA, Ar. — The Magnolia Police Department is currently investigating what is being reported as their first homicide in 2019.

According to police, the Magnolia Fire Department was called to a brush fire on East McNeil Street on Monday night at approximately 8:46 pm. Upon arrival, the body of 29-year-old Marquis Easter was discovered.

Police say Easter’s death is being investigated as a homicide.

If you have any information in regards to this case, please call the Magnolia Police Department at (870) 234-2323.

The investigation is ongoing and we will continue to update this article as more information becomes available.

