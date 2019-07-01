Malvern Police warns wanted man “Armed and Dangerous”

Corey Ladale Pryor

The Suspect is 32 year old, Corey Ladale Pryor and is wanted by the Malvern Police Department on the following felony charges:

• Kidnapping

• Aggravated Assault

• Aggravated Assault on a Family or Household Member

• Endangering the Welfare of a Minor

• Residential Burglary

• Escape

Suspect Pryor is wanted for an incident that occurred in Malvern on June, 3rd. At the time of the incident he was armed with a knife. Pryor was arrested at the scene, but was able to escape from the officers patrol car and fled the area while handcuffed. Pryor is considered Armed and Dangerous and he currently shows an address in Hope, AR. If you have information on the whereabouts of this suspect, please call (501) 332-3636. If you see him, do not approach him, instead call 911.