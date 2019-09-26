Man accused of multiple child sex crimes

BOONEVILLE, Ark. – A man has been accused of rape, child porn, producing child porn and other child sex crimes in Boonville.

On September 21, Brian Murray, 30, of Boonville has been arrested and booked into the Logan County Detention Center due to allegations of rape; possession of child pornography; producing, directing, or promoting a sexual performance by a child; and sexually grooming a child.

A United States Department of Homeland Security Agent who is assigned to the Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force started this investigation by obtaining a search warrant along with multiple sheriff’s, a Lieutenant, investigators, police, and other agents from Arkansas State Police and the U.S. Department of Homeland Security.

They served the search warrant at Murray’s home and took items that will be evaluated by a forensic computer specialist. Murray was interviewed by a Department of Homeland Security and a Lieutenant where additional information was taken in regards to the rape and production of the child pornography of a very young child.

Murray was then arrested and taken to the Logan County Detention Center where he remains with a $750,000 bond.

Special thanks to the U.S. Department of Homeland Security for their efforts in this case.