Man arrested after allegedly making shooting threats to other employees at Flippin factory

MARION COUNTY, Ark. — The local sheriff’s office responded to a call Friday morning, about a an employee who made verbal threats of shooting people at a factory he worked at.

Deputies responded to the call at Ranger Boat Company located in Flippin, Arkansas regarding Robert Aguado, 29, of Yellville, Arkansas was allegedly responsible for the threats that had been made

A traffic stop was initiated and Mr. Aguado was taken into custody without incident. He was moved to the Marion County Law Enforcement Center and was charged with Terroristic Threatening 1st Degree (Class D felony) and Driving on a Suspended Driver’s License (A/AN unclassified misdemeanor). His bond was set at $5,000.00 and he is currently out on said bond awaiting a first court appearance.