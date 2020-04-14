1  of  2
Man arrested after kicking in windows of state capitol building

News
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — A man was arrested for kicking in three windows at the state capitol building.  

Around 2:30 p.m. this afternoon Bogar Eduardo Lucas-Franco, 28, from  NLR was seen by capitol employees vandalizing the capitol.   Police responded to the call about the vandal.

The man used a tire iron and broke three windows out of rooms on the first floor. 

He was arrested and charged with a class D felony for Criminal mischief, and is now at the Pulaski County jail

He said he had complaints against state government.

The staff is working to get the windows boarded up and fixed.

