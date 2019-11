PULASKI COUNTY, Ark. — A video that was believed to be posted on Saturday shows a man throwing a Lime scooter into the Arkansas River from a bridge in Little Rock.

The Pulaski County Sheriff’s Office (PCSO) say’s that Peyton Lane turned himself into the Sheriff’s office earlier today.

He confessed to investigators that he was the one who threw the Lime scooter into the river.

He is facing a charge of Theft of Property, which is a felony.