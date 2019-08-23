Man arrested for burning car and threatening law enforcement in Cleburne County

HEBER SPRINGS, Ark. – Deputies say that a man lit a car on fire in a Friday morning disturbance in his home.

The Cleburne County Sheriff’s Office later arrested the man who they say was armed with a rifle.

During the incident the suspect was seen walking down a road and in and out of his home screaming that he was going to kill himself and any law enforcement that showed up.

It happened on Ridge Drive in West Pangburn around noon.

As deputies walked towards the house, they encountered Justin Griffin, 36.

A neighbor reported that Griffin had fired several rounds from the rifle off of the front porch in the direction of the deputies as they were approaching. However, it is not believed that he was shooting at them.

After some time, Griffin came out from the house and deputies were able to take him into custody without further problems.

He was then taken to the Cleburne County Jail where he is being held on a $100,000 bond for Arson, Terroristic Threatening, and Possession of Firearms.

The investigation is still ongoing.