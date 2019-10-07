Man arrested for leaving autistic daughter in hot car at Little Rock shopping center





LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — A Little Rock man remained in jail Monday morning, accused of leaving his daughter inside a hot car on Saturday with the engine off and the windows rolled up, according to a police report.

Srinivasan Jeyvel, 43, faces a child endangerment charge after officers were called out to the Ashley Square Shopping Center on North Rodney Parham a little before 6:30 p.m. on Saturday.

A woman in the shopping center and a security guard both called police after noticing that a girl appeared to have been left inside a car for about 15-20 minutes, according to a police report.

Jeyvel spoke with officers at the scene and said the girl had only been in the car for a few minutes. He told officers the girl, 5, is “severely autistic” and that he took her to the car because she was “throwing a fit” inside a store, according to a police report.

The police report noted the temperature around the time of the call was around 88 to 90 degrees outside.

No injuries were listed for the child.

Jeyvel was not listed in the Pulaski county jail log as of Monday afternoon.





