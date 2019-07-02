Man arrested in investigation of Baxter County home burglaries

MOUNTAIN HOME, Ark. – The Baxter County Sheriffs Office has arrested Leigh Blackmon, 26, in Mountain Home after investigating break-ins of homes in the Clarkridge area.

On June 28, deputies went to a house after the owners said that their house had been burglarized.

The homeowners said that they had been on vacation when one of their employees, Blackmon, called them on June 24 to tell them that he found the back door of their house open. The homeowners later checked their in-home camera system and found that Blackmon was the one that broke into their house by coming in through one of the windows on June 24 around 10:30 a.m. Blackmon had walked through the home and gotten into a kitchen cabinet where medication is kept. Blackmon saw the camera in the house and disconnected the Wi-Fi in the home.

When the homeowners returned they found that medication was missing and that their home had appeared to have been searched.

On July 1, deputies took Blackmon into custody and booked him on multiple charges.

He is being held on $50,000 bond with a court date of July 11.