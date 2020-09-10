Man arrested in Jefferson County homicide case from December

ALTHEIMER, Ark. — The Jefferson County Sheriff’s office has arrested a man in connection with the death of an Altheimer man who was killed late last year.

57-year-old Michael Danny Britten is expected to face a first degree murder charge.

56-year-old Leslie Bradley was found dead on December 4th, 2019 at his home in the 600 block of West 3rd Street in Altheimer.

Friends of Bradley had asked for a welfare check after he had been missing for several days.

Investigators say Leslie Bradley died from multiple injuries.

Michael Danny Britten was booked into the Jefferson County Detention Center shortly after 5:00 p.m. Wednesday night.