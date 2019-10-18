Man convicted in brutal deaths of a Little Rock woman and two children

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Michael Ivory Collins has been convicted for the murders of a mother and her two children.

Collins has been found guilty in the brutal deaths of Mariah Cunningham, 24, her daughter A’Laylaih Fisher, 5 and her son Elijah Fisher, 3.

Their bodies were found on the afternoon of Dec. 5, 2017 inside their home at Rosewood Apartments off Lancaster near 65th Street.

Collins’ trial began Tuesday in Judge Herb Wright’s courtroom.

The jury returned a guilty verdict tonight after deliberating for less than a half hour.

Collins will be in prison for life, without the possibility of parole.