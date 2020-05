Correction: Little Rock School District officials say the wreck caused significant damage, not LRPD.

LITTLE ROCK, Ark.- Little Rock Police are investigating after a man crashed into the side of Otter Creek Elementary overnight.

According to Little Rock School District officials, the crash caused significant damage, including utility damage.

At this time, there is no estimate of how much damage was done.

Little Rock Police haven’t released any information because the report is not approved.