SEARCY, Ark. — 22-year-old Cory Lee Hardwick of Searcy died as a result of the wreck.

It happened near the intersection of Foster Chapel Road and Bostic Road around 12:45 p.m. Friday.

According to the preliminary report from the Arkansas State Police, the car driven by Hardwick left the road and hit a tree.

The road was wet at the time of the accident.

The investigation into the cause is continuing.